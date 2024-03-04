Biden calls Trump ungraceful 'loser,' taunts media and predicts 2024 victory in rare interview

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden took sharp aim at former President Trump in a rare interview, calling him a "loser" and confidently predicting he'd beat him in November, all while reminding the press of past predictions of his political demise.

"Losers who are losers are never graceful," Biden said of Trump in a lengthy interview granted to the New Yorker's Evan Osnos, who penned a biography of the president that came out shortly before his 2020 election victory.

"I just think that he'll do anything to try to win. If — and when — I win, I think he'll contest it," Biden continued. "No matter what the result is."

Osnos claimed that Biden was sharp during his interview.

"For decades, there was a lightness about Joe Biden—a springy, mischievous energy that was hard not to like, even if it allowed some people to classify him as a lightweight," Osnos wrote. "For better and worse, he is a more solemn figure now. His voice is thin and clotted, and his gestures have slowed, but, in our conversation, his mind seemed unchanged. He never bungled a name or a date."

Biden brought up past media predictions that he defied, such as when he won the 2020 Democratic primary after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. Democrats also vastly exceeded expectations in the 2022 midterms, expanding their Senate majority and holding their House losses to smaller-than-predicted margins.

"Well, first of all, remember, in 2020, you guys told me how I wasn’t going to win? And then you told me in 2022 how it was going to be this red wave?" Biden said, smiling tensely according to the report. "And I told you there wasn’t going to be any red wave. And in 2023 you told me we’re going to get our a-- kicked again? And we won every contested race out there. In 2024, I think you’re going to see the same thing."

Osnos also shared an anecdote from his conversation with Biden, sharing that the president "pulled out a white notecard inscribed with some of Trump’s most alarming comments."

The notecard included Trump's "threat to terminate the Constitution, his casual talk of being a dictator on ‘Day One,’ his description of immigrants as ‘poisoning the blood of our country.’"

"Biden tossed the list on his desk and gave a look of disbelief. ‘What the hell!’" Osnos recounted Biden as saying.

"If you and I had sat down ten years ago and I said a President is going to say those things, you would have looked at me like, ‘Biden, you’ve lost your senses,'" the president reportedly told Osnos.

Biden has previously cursed at Trump in private, according to Politico. The outlet reported in early February that Biden has referred to his 2024 rival as a "sick f---" and "a f---ing a--hole" to longtime friends and allies.

Senior Trump campaign adviser Chris Lacivita responded to the Politico report, "It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately. But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies."

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital regarding Biden's comments to the New Yorker.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.