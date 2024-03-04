Biden calls Trump ungraceful 'loser,' taunts media and predicts 2024 victory in rare interview

Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the differences in how both Biden and Trump have handled the border surge and his reaction to the White House rebranding migrants as 'newcomers.'
Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History.
Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.
Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox