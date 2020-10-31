Expand / Collapse search
Trump 2020 Campaign
Published

Kayleigh McEnany says SEALs' rescue of American hostage is 'story of' Trump presidency: 'We don't stop'

Under Trump, 55 hostages in 24 countries have been rescued, Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser says

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser gives hostage rescue update on 'Fox &amp; Friends Weekend.'

The American hostage rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in a daring raid is part of President Trump's exceptional accomplishments, Kayleigh McEnany said Saturday.

"It was a successful operation to rescue an American hostage. We are so glad to see it. Under this president, we've rescued 55 hostages in 24 countries," McEnany told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

The Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser pointed out the president has been doing more than just campaigning, noting that a few days ago, Trump met with U.S. Special Forces troops involved in last year's raid to kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Bagdadi.

"In the waning days of a presidency before a massive reelection, you typically don't get a lot done, but this president is the exception," she said. "That's the story of this presidency. We don't stop. We go to 14 states, we rescue hostages, we secure Middle East peace, we do it in record time, and we do it three days before an election."

AMERICAN HOSTAGE RESCUED IN WEST AFRICA BY SEAL TEAM 6 IN DARING RAID

The elite SEAL Team 6 staged a daring raid in the West African country of Nigeria, rescuing Philip Walton, 27, who had been taken hostage, officials told Fox News. 

President Trump tweeted out a show of support, calling the operation a "big win" for the elite force, and promised further details. 

McEnany, discussing what goes on behind the scenes for a military operation, said she spoke to some soldiers who said "we're so proud we have a president that trusts us and gives us the green light" to "take out [...] horrid murderers who have killed far too many of our American men and women in battle."

She added: "This president makes the courageous and bold decision and his record stands and shows that."

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke
