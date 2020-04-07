Trump hints at cutting WHO funding over coronavirus handling, says they ‘really blew it’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump suggested Tuesday that he might consider cutting funding for the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus crisis and alleged role in helping China downplay the severity of the outbreak.

“The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?” he tweeted.

WHO has increasingly been the focus of questions about its response to the coronavirus pandemic, including information it tweeted in January that quoted “preliminary” findings from Chinese authorities that downplayed the seriousness of the virus that has since turned into a pandemic, shutting down daily life around the globe.

Last month, a resolution introduced in the House and Senate called on WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to retract what they called “highly misleading statements of support for the response of the Government of the People’s Republic of China.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has accused WHO of playing “favoritism” to China. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., called for the director to resign.

“The WHO needs to stop covering for them,” she said on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria."

“I think Dr. Tedros needs to step down. We need to take some action to address this issue. It's just irresponsible, it’s unconscionable what they have done here while we have people dying across the globe.”