Trump grants clemency to Alice Marie Johnson associate, 4 other nonviolent criminals

President Trump granted clemency on Wednesday to five prisoners-- including one who was an associate of Alice Marie Johnson-- who were each serving time in prison for non-violent offenses.

The White House announced that Trump had commuted the sentences of Lenora Logan, Rashella Reed, Charles Tanner, John Bolen, and Curtis McDonald.

McDonald was one of 16 suspects still in jail after his 1996 conviction in a drug and money laundering scheme. He was sentenced to life in prison at the Memphis Federal Correctional Institution. In June 2018, his co-conspirator, Alice Marie Johnson was released from prison after Trump granted her clemency after a highly publicized plea from celebrity Kim Kardashian West on Johnson's behalf.

Johnson then rallied for Trump's reelection at the Republican National Convention and was granted a full pardon by the president in September.

Logan served 20 years of her 27-year sentence for her role in a cocaine conspiracy. She was previously granted compassionate release by the Beauru of Prisons. The White House said in a statement that Logan "heroically came to the aid of a Bureau of Prisons nurse who was under vicious assault by an unstable inmate."

"Without regard for her own safety, Ms. Logan immediately intervened and protected the life of the nurse. This heroic act is but one example of Ms. Logan’s selfless acts since forging a better path for her life," the statement said.

Reed, a former Atlanta Public School teacher was sentenced to 14 years in prison after she was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering in an $8 million food stamp fraud case. The White House called her a "model inmate" who tutored other prisoners in her spare time. She served six years of her sentence before being moved to home confinement.

Tanner was a young professional boxer when he was arrested and sentenced to life in prison at age 24 for his involvement in a drug conspiracy. He spent his time in prison completing hundreds of hours of educational programming and re-entry preparation.

Bolen, a small business owner, was sentenced to life after he used his boat to transport cocaine from the Bahamas to Florida. He served more than 13 years in jail and did not have a prior history of violence.

"Mr. Bolen expresses “deep regret and shame” for his mistakes," the White House said in a statement.

Trump has used his executive privilege in the past to grant a number of clemencies and pardons, including to that of longtime advisor and friend Roger Stone, whose sentence he commuted for seven felony crimes.