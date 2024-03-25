Trump holds news conference after decisions in two major NYC cases

Former President Trump is expected to hold a press conference Monday afternoon in downtown Manhattan shortly after a New York Appeals Court slashed the bond due in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ case by more than half, and after a trial date was set in the case brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump is set to hold a press conference at 40 Wall St. at 1:00 p.m.

TRUMP'S $454M JUDGMENT BOND SLASHED BY MORE THAN HALF IN APPEALS COURT RULING

The former president and 2024 GOP presumptive presidential nominee said he would abide by the New York Appeals ruling, which requires him to pay $175 million bond in 10 days.

The deadline for Trump to post the initial judgment set by Judge Arthur Engoron of $464 million was Monday at 11:59 p.m. Engoron made the ruling in February, after a months-long non-jury civil fraud trial.

Trump’s press conference also comes after he sat in a Manhattan courtroom for hours Monday morning in a separate case brought by Bragg.

The judge presiding over that case, Judge Juan Merchan, denied Trump’s motion to further delay the hush-money payments trial. Merchan announced the trial will begin on April 15.

TRUMP HUSH MONEY TRIAL TO BEGIN APRIL 15, JUDGE RULES, DENYING MOTION TO DELAY

The trial was initially set to begin Monday — March 25 — but Merchan pushed jury selection to mid-April after the Justice Department turned over more than 15,000 records of potential evidence from a previous federal investigation. Merchan wanted to give the defense time to go through those documents.

Bragg indicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Bragg alleged that Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election."

The charges are related to alleged hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In 2019, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York opted not to charge Trump related to the payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The Federal Election Commission also tossed its investigation into the matter in 2021.