Trump, family attend funeral for sister Maryanne Trump Barry in New York City

Barry passed away Nov 13 at the age of 86

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
Former President Donald Trump and his family attended the funeral of his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, at a church in New York City on Friday, The New York Post reported.

Barry, a retired judge and assistant U.S. attorney, passed away on Nov. 13 at the age of 86.

According to The Post, "a somber-looking" Trump was joined by former First Lady Melania Trump, sons Donald Jr., and Eric, daughter Ivanka and a number of others at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church on Park Avenue on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Donald Trump and Maryanne Trump Barry

Donald Trump is pictured with his sister Maryanne Trump Barry in June 2008.  (Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump waited with his family on the sidewalk outside to greet the hearse carrying Barry's coffin before entering the church.

The Post reported that New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan performed the blessing over Barry's body.

Barry was a former federal appellate judge who retired in April 2019, according to the New York Times. The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, reports that she passed away at her home in New York City's Manhattan borough, with one person saying she was found Monday morning.

Cardinal Dolan

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, celebrates Easter Sunday Mass in a nearly empty St. Patrick’s Cathedral on April 12, 2020 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

In 2016, Trump called his sister a "highly respected judge" while noting they disagree on public policy issues.

Four years later, Trump dismissed secret audio recordings released of Barry saying he had "no principles" and was "cruel."

"Every day it’s something else, who cares?" Trump said in a statement at the time, according to the Washington Post.

Donald Trump Jr and Maryanne Trump Barry

Donald Trump Jr, Maryanne Trump Barry, and Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Kay Haydon Trump pose for a portrait during Easter Sunday events at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2006. (Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

The Washington Post's story about the recordings appeared one day after the White House hosted a private memorial service for Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, who died Aug. 15, 2020, at age 71.

During her legal career, Barry worked as a federal prosecutor before being nominated by then-President Ronald Reagan to the Federal District Court in New Jersey in 1983, the New York Times reported.

In 1999, then-President Bill Clinton appointed her to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, the newspaper added.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Houston Keene contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

