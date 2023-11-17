Trump, family attend funeral for sister Maryanne Trump Barry in New York City

Former President Donald Trump and his family attended the funeral of his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, at a church in New York City on Friday, The New York Post reported.

Barry, a retired judge and assistant U.S. attorney, passed away on Nov. 13 at the age of 86.

According to The Post, "a somber-looking" Trump was joined by former First Lady Melania Trump, sons Donald Jr., and Eric, daughter Ivanka and a number of others at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church on Park Avenue on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Trump waited with his family on the sidewalk outside to greet the hearse carrying Barry's coffin before entering the church.

The Post reported that New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan performed the blessing over Barry's body.

Barry was a former federal appellate judge who retired in April 2019, according to the New York Times. The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, reports that she passed away at her home in New York City's Manhattan borough, with one person saying she was found Monday morning.

In 2016, Trump called his sister a "highly respected judge" while noting they disagree on public policy issues.

Four years later, Trump dismissed secret audio recordings released of Barry saying he had "no principles" and was "cruel."

"Every day it’s something else, who cares?" Trump said in a statement at the time, according to the Washington Post.

The Washington Post's story about the recordings appeared one day after the White House hosted a private memorial service for Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, who died Aug. 15, 2020, at age 71.

During her legal career, Barry worked as a federal prosecutor before being nominated by then-President Ronald Reagan to the Federal District Court in New Jersey in 1983, the New York Times reported.

In 1999, then-President Bill Clinton appointed her to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, the newspaper added.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Houston Keene contributed to this report.