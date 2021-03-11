Trump endorses Rep.-elect Luke Letlow’s widow in special election

Former President Trump on Wednesday endorsed Julia Letlow, the widow of Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, to run for his seat and represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.

Luke Letlow, 41, died from complications of COVID-19 late last year just days before he was due to be sworn into office. He died from a heart attack following a medical procedure at LSU Health Shreveport to remove a blood clot blamed on the virus.

The Hill reported that Trump called Julia Letlow a candidate who is "Pro-Life and strong on Crime, the Border, loves our Military, our Vets, and will always protect our cherished Second Amendment."

The news site said she is currently an executive at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. The report said that the special election is scheduled for March 20.