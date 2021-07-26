Trump endorses Ken Paxton over George P. Bush for Texas AG

President Donald Trump on Monday night announced that he would endorse Ken Paxton in the race for Texas Attorney General over George P. Bush, the son of former presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

Trump said Paxton, who is currently serving as the state’s AG, has been fighting for Americans against both the "radical left" and "unsuspecting RINOs (Republicans in name only)" who are "destroying" the country. He also cited Paxton’s approach to crime, border security, election integrity and the Second Amendment as reasons behind his endorsement decision.

"It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again," Trump said. "Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!"

Paxton said he was honored to receive the endorsement.

As previously reported by Fox News, Bush announced he would run for the position in June, saying at the time that Paxton had brought too much "scandal and too little integrity" to the office.

Paxton, a Republican, is facing trial for securities fraud and is also involved in a separate FBI investigation.

Bush, who will challenge Paxton in a primary, said Texans deserved an AG that was above reproach.

In his announcement, Bush played off of the former president’s appeal among residents when he said Trump was "absolutely right" when he wanted to "drain the swamp" because there is too much corruption in Washington, D.C.

In 2019, Trump called George P. Bush "the only Bush that likes me."

On Monday night, Bush doubled down on his criticism of Paxton in a Twitter post, where he said he was running for the post because Texans deserve a candidate "without a laundry list of existing and potential criminal indictments."

Bush is the grandson of George H.W. Bush and nephew of George W. Bush. He is the last member of the family holding public office.