Trump elevating language ahead of midterm elections signaling a 2024 White House run, advisers say

Former President Trump is elevating his language, further signaling his intentions to announce a run for president in 2024, with advisers and allies telling Fox News Digital they believe it is not a question of "if" he announces, but "when."

Trump, in November 2021, during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, said he would "probably" wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to formally announce whether he will launch another White House bid, telling Fox News Digital the timeline was "probably appropriate."

Trump has stuck with that timeline.

FLASHBACK: TRUMP WILL 'PROBABLY' ANNOUNCE 2024 PLANS AFTER MIDTERMS: 'A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL BE VERY HAPPY'

At rallies across the nation in support of his endorsed GOP candidates in recent months, Trump has discussed the potential for a 2024 run, and has repeatedly said, "I may have to do it again."

However, at a rally in Robstown, Texas, on Oct. 22, Trump slightly altered his messaging, saying he will "probably have to do it again," in what advisers close to him tell Fox News Digital is a "clear sign" of his plans.

"I ran twice," Trump said. "And now in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again."

Trump advisors and those around him told Fox News Digital that they believe it is not a question of "if" Trump is going to run for president again in 2024, but "when" he is going to announce his campaign.

At this point, it is unclear when Trump could make that formal announcement, but Fox News Digital has learned that the former president is expected to continue to signal and elevate his language in order to ensure voters understand that his endorsed candidates "are the ones winning" in the midterms next week.

In his final week of campaigning, Trump is focused on get-out-the-vote efforts, but sources close to him tell Fox News Digital that he sees his involvement in early primaries in key battleground states like Arizona, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida and Michigan as "key tests," noting that the outcomes of those races will be "important" to, what some call, an "inevitable" decision.

Ahead of Election Day, Trump will travel for rallies in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Florida and Ohio. He is expected to spend Election Day at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

This cycle, Trump’s plan for securing GOP control of Congress has centered on his rallies that energize the Republican base and also attract new attendees who traditionally have not turned out to vote during midterm election cycles— a strategy Trump allies say will fuel "massive victories" for Republicans next week.

TRUMP MIDTERM STRATEGY: RALLIES ATTRACTING NEW GOP VOTERS, ENERGIZING BASE FOR ENDORSED CANDIDATES

Trump’s Save America PAC raised $24.7 million in the third quarter—its highest raised quarter of the year—and has been using its massive war chest to fund rallies and purchase ads in support of GOP candidates across the nation ahead of Election Day.

Save America PAC raised a total of $24.7 million during the third quarter— a 38% increase from the second quarter. A source familiar with the fundraising told Fox News that 98.8% of those donations totaled less than $200 each.

Trump raised $10.2 million in August after the FBI’s unprecedented raid on his private residence at Mar-a-Lago—the most Save America PAC had raised in a month since Trump was in office.

DONALD TRUMP EDGES OUT PRESIDENT BIDEN IN ELECTION POLL AS BIDEN SLIPS BELOW 40% APPROVAL

At this point, Trump’s Save America PAC has $99.66 million cash-on-hand.

Trump’s Make America Great Again Inc. super PAC has also spent $8 million on ads in the first two weeks of October—specifically in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio.

Additionally, the head of MAGA Inc., Taylor Budowich, told Fox News that former President Trump "has an endorsement record of over 98% this cycle."

"Because of his support, Republicans up and down the ballot are going to be swept into office at a historic rate," he said.

BIDEN PREPARING FOR POTENTIAL 2024 RE-ELECTION BID BEHIND THE SCENES

Meanwhile, Fox News reported this week that President Biden has been meeting with top advisers at the White House residence this autumn to prepare for a potential 2024 re-election campaign.