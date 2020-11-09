Trump ‘has a duty’ to supporters to fight for ‘transparent’ review of ballots: Miranda Devine

President Trump “has a duty” to the “half of America which voted for him to look into” ballot-counting in the 2020 presidential election “so that it's all transparent,” New York Post columnist Miranda Devine told “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

Trump has insisted on Twitter that ballots have been improperly counted and argued that President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is premature. Trump swore that his campaign would continue to file legal challenges in states where Biden was declared a narrow winner.

The Trump campaign has filed suits in several battleground states where Biden led by a razor-thin margin, including Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia. It claimed instances of illegally counted votes after Election Day and that poll watchers were blocked from observing counting.

"The observers were not allowed into the counting rooms. I won the election, got 71,000 legal votes. Bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see." Trump wrote in a Saturday evening tweet that has been labeled as disputed by Twitter. "Never happened before. Millions of mail-in ballots were sent to people who never asked for them!"

“This is what Joe Biden should be saying: ‘Let's open up everything, let's open up the vote counting and the tabulation,’” Devine said Monday.

She added that Trump “has” to fight to reassure voters that the 2020 election was fair.

“The president has to do this even if he didn't want to and just wanted to play golf,” Devine said. “He owes it to those people who voted for him to reassure them that this was a fair election.”

Devine penned a column in the New York Post published Sunday titled, “If there’s fraud in the 2020 election, then we must find it.”

In the column, she noted that the 2020 election is down to “a tiny margin by anyone’s reckoning” and that “America is owed a legal examination of the election irregularities alleged by the Trump campaign.”

Speaking on “Fox & Friends” on Monday Devine also weighed in on Democrats now seeking unity after four years of resistance.

Devine said a real “act of healing and unity” would be if Biden would have reassured the millions of Americans who “aren't really clear about what happened” in the “very close election." On Saturday night, Biden claimed "a clear victory" and preached unity in Wilmington, Del., after earlier in the day taking a projected victory in a contentious presidential election.

The remarks by Biden came hours after the Fox News Decision Desk projected that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would defeat Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, denying them a second term.

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify,” Biden said on Saturday night. “Who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States."

To Trump supporters, he said: "I understand the disappointment tonight. But now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature... To make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies, they are Americans."

“You cannot be calling for unity … when you just spent the last four years having a complete tantrum about Hillary Clinton losing the election,” Devine said.

She noted that Democrats “have spent the last four years lying about the president” and “insulting his supporters.”

“They spied on him. They impeached him. They goaded him. They did everything they could to try and make him illegitimate and get rid of him and delegitimize the 2016 election,” Devine continued.

“And now they turn around and say these nice words? It would be a lot more believable if Joe Biden hadn't gone and declared himself victor on Saturday night before all these voting irregularities and other allegations are tested through the courts because you have almost 71 million Americans who aren't really clear about what happened, how this very close election panned out.”

“You need to reassure them. That would be really an act of healing and unity,” Devine went on to say.

