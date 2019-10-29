Trump says Democrats have a 'death wish' as he blasts impeachment proceedings

President Trump railed against Democrats Tuesday morning as he argued their party leadership is trying to "destroy" the GOP but will ultimately end up harming themselves.

The president specifically mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced Monday that the House will vote on an impeachment inquiry resolution on Thursday, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is heading up the ongoing closed-door probe.

TRUMP DEFENDS KEEPING 'LEAKER' SCHIFF, PELOSI OUT OF THE LOOP ON AL-BAGHDADI

"Nervous Nancy Pelosi is doing everything possible to destroy the Republican Party," Trump tweeted. "Our Polls show that it is going to be just the opposite. The Do Nothing Dems will lose many seats in 2020. They have a Death Wish, led by a corrupt politician, Adam Schiff!"

Trump is the latest Republican to criticize Democrats for their recent tactics. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, said Sunday that Schiff's Intelligence Committee has been so busy with impeachment-related activities that they have not had a briefing related to terrorism in "well over a month."

It comes as Democrats have complained that the president did not brief Pelosi or Schiff ahead of time on the weekend operation that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The president told reporters that he did not tell Pelosi about the raid beforehand because he "wanted to make sure this kept secret” and did not "want to have people lost."

Similarly, Trump said Monday that he did not give Schiff advance notice of the raid "because I think Adam Schiff is the biggest leaker in Washington," calling the House Intelligence Committee chairman a "corrupt politician."

Schiff's impeachment investigation continues Tuesday with the testimony of Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who serves as a director on the National Security Council. Vindman said in prepared remarks obtained by Fox News that he was "concerned" by Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which they discussed investigations of Democratic activities in the 2016 election, as well as Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Vindman said that he "did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen."

Trump dismissed Vindman as a "Never Trumper witness" and disputed his reaction to the call.

"Was he on the same call that I was?" Trump tweeted. "Can’t be possible! Please ask him to read the Transcript of the call. Witch Hunt!"