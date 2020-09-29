President Trump’s debate game plan is to ‘unravel’ Biden’s ‘attachment to far-left’: Mercedes Schlapp

President Trump’s strategy is to “unveil” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s attachment to the far-left at the first presidential debate, Trump 2020 senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp said on Tuesday.

“The game plan is to show the contrast, to unravel, unveil Joe Biden’s attachment to the far-left. How he has committed to Bernie Sanders' ‘unity agenda,’ which we know would lead to an increase of taxes. You’re talking about $4 trillion of a tax burden on American families,” Schlapp told “America’s Newsroom.”

HOW TO WATCH THE FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE MODERATED BY FOX NEWS' CHRIS WALLACE

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace will moderate, and the format for the first showdown calls for six 15-minute segments – with each segment dedicated to a particular topic.

Last week, Biden said that he’s begun to prepare for the upcoming debate and that his preparation would intensify Thursday. Last week, President Trump also brought up Biden’s 47 years of experience and said that he assumes Biden’s “going to do great” during the first presidential debate, then went on to slam the former vice president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schlapp said that Trump will also "expose how Biden has cozied up with China.”

“We have seen the trade deals that [Biden] has supported, the fact that he has supported China going into the World Trade Organization as a favored nation, that has been problematic in offshoring jobs to China,” Schlapp said.

She added, "President Trump has committed to bringing jobs back to the United States and he has been successful in building the strongest economy that we have seen.”

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.