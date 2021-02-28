Trump to tell CPAC crowd: 'We will be united and strong like never before'

In his first major public appearance since leaving office, former President Donald Trump is expected to call for unity in the Republican Party when he addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday.

Despite friction among GOP leaders following the electoral vote objections and U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, Trump will be looking to help bring the party together, according to an excerpt of the speech obtained by Fox News.

"We are not starting new parties, and we will not be dividing our power and our strength. Instead, we will be united and strong like never before," Trump is expected to say.

The address, which will likely be well over an hour long, will also lay out a "pathway" for the GOP to take control of the House and Senate, aides have said.

Despite the overall theme of Republican unity, however, Trump may take a shot at House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who supported his impeachment. Cheney was censured by the Wyoming GOP following her decision, although she received overwhelming support when House Republicans voted to keep her as chair.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will fire back at any other Republicans who opposed him before, during, or after his impeachment.

He and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had traded harsh criticisms of one another, although McConnell told Fox News on Thursday that should Trump run again in 2024 and win the Republican nomination, he would "absolutely" support him.

The former president is also expected to fiercely criticize President Biden, focusing on the new administration's approach to illegal immigration, job losses from the decision to halt work on the Keystone XL pipeline, and the Democratic Party's use of identity politics.

