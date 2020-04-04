Trump warns of rough week ahead: 'There will be death'

President Trump on Saturday warned the nation of a deadly week ahead in the fight against the coronavirus.

"This will probably be the toughest week -- between this week and next week," Trump said Saturday at the beginning of his coronavirus task force briefing at the White House.

"There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. But a lot less death than if this wasn't done," Trump said of the nationwide precautions underway. "But there will be death."

The sober briefing comes as the United States just topped 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The virus has swept the nation so swiftly. On March 27 the United States hit the 100,000 case benchmark. On April 1, the number of Americans infected doubled to more than 200,000 cases. Just three days later, the cases topped 300,000.

Trump thanked Americans for making tremendous sacrifices by staying home to stop the spread.

Trump said he's deploying 1,000 military troops to New York, the epicenter of the United States outbreak. He reinforced his hope for the use of the malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, in treatment against COVID-19. Trump said the United States has stockpiled 29 million does of the drug.

