Trump campaign filed appeal after Pennsylvania judge shoots down lawsuit

President Trump’s legal team on Sunday filed an appeal to a federal judge’s ruling

By Andrew O'Reilly | Fox News
President Trump’s legal team on Sunday filed an appeal to a federal judge’s ruling that struck down his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

The appeal, which was filed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, comes just a day after U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pa., rejected a request by the Trump 2020 Campaign for an injunction that would stop the certification of the election, as the campaign seeks to overturn results is swing states across the country. 

