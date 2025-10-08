Trump calls Chicago mayor and Illinois governor 'grossly incompetent' in new White House video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House ramped up its feud with Democratic leaders in Illinois Wednesday, releasing a video blasting Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

In the video, which appears to show police and immigration authorities, President Donald Trump described Chicago as "a mess."

"You have an incompetent mayor, grossly incompetent," Trump said. "We have a governor that refuses to admit he has problems. Everybody knows how bad it is. This open borders nightmare flooded our country with fentanyl and with people that shouldn't be here, some of the worst people on earth and illicit drugs decimated American communities and left us with the largest law enforcement challenge in our country's history."

JB PRITZKER SAYS ICE ‘HARASSING PEOPLE FOR NOT BEING WHITE’

The White House then skipped to an audio clip of Pastor Corey Brooks speaking on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" in August, where he noted violent crime wasn’t improving in Chicago and urged the president to send in the National Guard.

"We need to invite President Trump in," Brooks said in the clip. "We invite the National Guard in. … We've had 254 deaths in 233 days, and for anyone in our community to say people are safe, that is an outright lie."

TRUMP ESCALATES FIGHT WITH PRITZKER AS BLOODY CHICAGO WEEKEND SPARKS TROOP WARNING

The focus shifted back to Trump, as he added Chicago "needs help."

"They need help, badly," the president said. "Chicago desperately needs help. We don't want to lose Chicago. We're going to lose Chicago. We want to save these folks. We're going to lose them. We're not going to allow this kind of savagery to destroy our society anymore. We're stopping it. One by one."

The video was posted hours after Trump called for Johnson and Pritzker's arrests on Truth Social.

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" Trump wrote in a post.

Pritzker fired back on X, saying "what else is left on the path to full-blown authoritarianism," and noting he would not "back down."

The two Illinois leaders have clashed with the president over immigration enforcement and Trump's decision to send National Guard troops to the state to protect federal personnel and property amid escalating anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests in Broadview.

Texas National Guard troops arrived in Illinois this week and were mobilized for an initial 60-day period.

TRUMP SLAMS PRITZKER ON CHICAGO CRIME; GOVERNOR'S REPORTED WEIGHT LOSS FUELS 2028 SPECULATION

Pritzker on Tuesday accused Trump of being a "man who’s suffering dementia," alleging the president "doesn't read," according to The Chicago Tribune.

"This is a man who has something stuck in his head. He can’t get it out of his head," Pritzker said. "He doesn’t read. He doesn’t know anything that’s up to date. It’s just something in the recesses of his brain that is effectuating to have him call out these cities."

"And then, unfortunately, he has the power of the military, the power of the federal government to do his bidding, and that’s what he’s doing," he added.