Trump blasts Biden as 'low I.Q. individual' after 'tongue-tied' remarks on White House bid

President Trump on Monday blasted Joe Biden as “another low I.Q. individual” as he taunted the former vice president for getting “tongue tied” about whether he will launch a 2020 White House bid.

“Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President. Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!” Trump tweeted Monday morning.

BIDEN HINTS AT 2020 ANNOUNCEMENT 'IN A FEW WEEKS,' AS UNION ALLIES SHOW SUPPORT

The president’s tweet came after Biden slipped on Saturday, seemingly suggesting he was officially in the running for the Democratic nomination for president—though he has yet to launch a campaign.

“I know I get criticized,” Biden said during a speech in Delaware on Saturday. “I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the---anybody who would run.”

Biden’s slip-up was met by applause and cheers from the audience.

“I didn’t mean ...” Biden said, laughing. “Of anybody who would run.”

Also last week, Biden addressed the annual convention of the International Association for Fire Fighters (IAFF) union, and seemingly hinted that an announcement would come in several weeks.

BIDEN ADVISERS QUIETLY LINING UP CAMPAIGN TEAM, ENDORSEMENTS AHEAD OF LIKELY 2020 BID

“I appreciate the energy you showed when I got up here,” Biden told the crowd. “Save it a little longer. I may need it in a few weeks.”

He added, joking: “Be careful what you wish for…Be careful what you wish for.”

Biden, who represented Delaware in the Senate for nearly four decades before joining the Obama administration as vice president, has been moving closer and closer in recent weeks to launching what would be his third White House bid.

Sources familiar with his planning told Fox News earlier this month that top advisers to the former vice president are getting their ducks in a row, figuring out a campaign structure and reaching out to veteran Democratic operatives who would be involved. Those sources suggested a campaign launch could come in April.

After Biden’s apparent slip-up over the weekend, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., told Politico that Biden has told him that “he is all but certain he is going to run.”