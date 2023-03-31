Trump to be arraigned Tuesday without handcuffs, sources say

After being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, a law enforcement source has told Fox News.

Judge Juan Merchan is the trial judge presiding over the case, which stems from District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into alleged hush money payments Trump made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:15 p.m. in Merchan's courtroom on the 15th floor at 100 Centre Street in New York City.

In addition to Trump's personal attorney Joe Tacopina, a second source has confirmed that Trump has made arrangements with the district attorney's legal team to surrender without handcuffs. Detectives with the DA's office will handle the arrest.

Law enforcement agencies including the U.S. Secret Service, New York Police Departmnet, FBI, New York State court officers, and the DA's office will meet Friday afternoon to finalize details about the logistics and security of Trump's arrest.

The Secret Service will determine how Trump is brought in, the source familiar said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.