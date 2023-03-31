After Trump indictment, Manhattan DA accuses House GOP of 'unlawful political interference'

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has fired back at House Republicans who are demanding documents and testimony about their case against former President Donald Trump, calling the GOP lawmakers' demands "unlawful political interference" in an ongoing criminal case.

In a letter sent to three top House Republican chairmen Friday, Leslie B. Dubeck, the general counsel for Bragg’s office, slammed their "baseless and inflammatory allegations that our investigation is politically motivated."

"The Committees' attempted interference with an ongoing state criminal investigation — and now prosecution — is an unprecedented and illegal incursion on New York's sovereign interests," Dubeck writes.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating Trump's alleged involvement in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, to keep her quiet about claims she had an illicit affair with Trump years before while he was running for president. Trump has denied having sexual encounters with Daniels and denies falsifying business records to keep the payment concealed.

In a historic move, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to the case.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and the other top Republicans on the Administration and Oversight committees last week sent a letter to Bragg to demand that he turn over documents related to his Trump investigation and testify before Congress after reports said that Trump could face an indictment this week.

Responding, Bragg's office said, "We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law."

This is a developing story and will be updated.