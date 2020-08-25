Who is Jon Ponder, bank robber-turned activist pardoned by Trump?

President Trump on Tuesday issued a full pardon for Jon Ponder, a convicted bank robber from Nevada who started a post-prison program, known as Hope for Prisoners, to help people re-enter society.

“Jon we honor your devotion to showing returning citizens that they are not forgotten,” Trump said Tuesday. “I will continue to give all Americans, including former inmates, the best chance to build a new life and achieve their own American dream.”

Who is Ponder?

Trump and Ponder had previously met at a Hope for Prisoners graduation ceremony in February, earlier this year.

Hope for Prisoners is an 18-month program that was started in 2009, which involves job training, mentorship and counseling. The initiative has reportedly supported over 3,100 men and women re-entering society post-prison.

As a prior inmate himself, Ponder started the program after worrying from a prison cell how he was going to restart his life after his third stint in prison, this time lasting five years.

“Our mission is to create a society of people who have come home from prison, who have not reoffended and who are living levels of life that most people only dream of – when we accomplish this, the people we have served can turn around and provide help to the next person facing the challenges of reentry,” Ponder said in a statement.