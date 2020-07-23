Trump announces Jacksonville part of GOP convention will be canceled over coronavirus concerns

President Trump on Thursday announced during a White House press briefing that the Jacksonville part of the GOP convention planned for next month will now be canceled over coronavirus concerns.

"To have a big convention, it's not the right time," Trump said.

The RNC last month had chosen Jacksonville to host major portions of the convention, after largely abandoning the city of Charlotte, N.C., over disagreements on coronavirus-related crowd restrictions.

Trump said the business of the party will still take place in Charlotte.

