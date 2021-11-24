Donald and Melania Trump send heartwarming response to handwritten letter from Kansas students

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A project by students at Colby High School in Kansas resulted in a letter of encouragement from former President Trump.

"The power of a written note strikes again!" Colby Public Schools posted on Facebook earlier this month along with a letter from Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump.

"Thank you for your wonderful letter. We are inspired by your kind words and heartened by your support," the return letter from the couple reads.

The letter concludes by saying, "With very best wishes" along with the signatures of the former president and first lady.

The class, led by Mr. Walker, had been tasked with writing handwritten notes to people who influenced them.

In Facebook post earlier this year, the school explained that Mr. Walker has had a love of writing since he was a young child and had encouraged his students to learn about the importance a handwritten note can hold.

The Facebook post said that students began receiving letters in return on September 3rd and said that is "worth celebrating."

