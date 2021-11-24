Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Donald and Melania Trump send heartwarming response to handwritten letter from Kansas students

Students in Colby, Kansas were told to write a handwritten letter to someone who inspires them

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Former President Trump slams Biden’s leadership: Look how weak we look Video

Former President Trump slams Biden’s leadership: Look how weak we look

Former president sounds off on the Biden administration’s presence on the world stage in an exclusive interview on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A project by students at Colby High School in Kansas resulted in a letter of encouragement from former President Trump.

"The power of a written note strikes again!" Colby Public Schools posted on Facebook earlier this month along with a letter from Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump. 

DONALD TRUMP SLAMS PROSECUTORS' 'MISCONDUCT' IN KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL AFTER MEETING WITH TEEN IN MAR-A-LAGO

"Thank you for your wonderful letter. We are inspired by your kind words and heartened by your support," the return letter from the couple reads.

Image of the signed letter the Trumps sent to students at Colby High School. 

Image of the signed letter the Trumps sent to students at Colby High School. 

The letter concludes by saying, "With very best wishes" along with the signatures of the former president and first lady.

TRUMP SLAMS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FOR INFLATION, PRICE INCREASES: 'NONSENSE'

The class, led by Mr. Walker, had been tasked with writing handwritten notes to people who influenced them.

In Facebook post earlier this year, the school explained that Mr. Walker has had a love of writing since he was a young child and had encouraged his students to learn about the importance a handwritten note can hold.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on stage at the end of the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on stage at the end of the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Facebook post said that students began receiving letters in return on September 3rd and said that is "worth celebrating."
 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

More from Politics