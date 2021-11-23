Trump slams Biden administration for inflation, price increases: 'Nonsense'

Former President Donald Trump told "Hannity" Tuesday that President Biden is very much like former President Jimmy Carter, but that his focus on job-killing and inflation-inducing green energy policies is making things worse than they were in the 1970s.

Carter, now 97, oversaw the Iran Hostage Crisis, stagflation, and the infamous U.S. "gas lines" – where shortages of petroleum led to rules that dictated drivers could fill up their vehicles only on days that specifically matched even or odd digits on their license plates.

"What is happening to prices is many times more than any possible tax increase that anybody could get. On top of that, in this new [Build Back Better] bill, they want big tax increases: People will pay massive tax increases. I am not talking about the wealthy, I am talking about everybody," Trump said.

The green energy policies of today's Democrats are causing massive economic pain, especially in states like California, he added.

"Look at the brownouts all over California. It’s terrible. All of this nonsense they are doing. They want to replace clean fossil fuels," Trump told host Sean Hannity.

California also has the nation's highest gas tax, at nearly 69 cents per gallon – closely followed by Democratic-run states Illinois with 60 cents and Pennsylvania with just under 59 cents per gallon. The lowest state gas tax is found in oil-rich Alaska, where it is 15 cents per gallon, according to the Tax Foundation.

On "Hannity." Trump said the Democrats in power were ignoring an effective fuel as they embark on their green agenda.

"Natural gas is very clean but it's powerful," Trump said.

"It could fuel our country and they want to replace it with wind -- where they spend billions of dollars in subsidies for it. Everything comes from other countries. It’s unbelievable."

The former president previously championed the ability for the U.S. to source such fuel domestically, from the expansive Bakken deposits of North Dakota and Marcellus deposit spanning New York, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.