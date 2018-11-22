Trump and Melania host Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump was joined by his family as he hosted a Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at the “winter White House” – his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Items on the menu included a carving station with turkey and all the trimmings, as well as beef tenderloin, lamb and salmon.

There was also Chilean Sea bass, Red Snapper, Braised short ribs and sides including whipped potatoes, sweet potatoes and traditional stuffing.

TRUMP THREATENS TO SHUT DOWN 'WHOLE BORDER' WITH MEXICO IF IMMIGRATION BECOMES 'UNCONTROLLABLE'

The White House’s pool reporter said romaine lettuce was not used in any dish. At least 32 people have gotten sick as a result of an E.coli outbreak believed to be connected to romaine, according to the FDA.

Trump could be seen enjoying dinner, flanked by his wife Melania and son Barron, aged 12. He was also joined by his oldest daughter Ivanka and her family, his younger daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric and his wife Lara. His oldest son Donald Jr. was not present.

He arrived at the Palm Beach club on Tuesday night, where he has been mixing business with pleasure. On Wednesday he played a “quick round” of golf with Jack Nicklaus, his son Gary and grandson G.T.

TRUMP CONTINUES WAR OF WORDS WITH CHIEF JUSTICE ROBERTS

But he was active on Thursday, speaking to reporters about the U.S. border with Mexico, where he threatened to close it for an undisclosed period of time if his administration determines its southern neighbor has lost “control” on its side.

Trump said that if U.S. officials "find that it's uncontrollable, if we find that it gets to a level where we are going to lose control or where people are going to start getting hurt, we will close entry into the country for a period of time until we can get it under control. The whole border."

He also held a Thanksgiving Day conference call with members of all five branches of the military to thank them for their service and check in on the status of their mission.

Speaking over the phone, he told members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard that he and First Lady Melania Trump wanted to express their "profound gratitude."

“Your courage truly inspires us,” Trump said.

He also visited the Coast Guard Station Lake Worth in Riviera Beach, where he shook hands and posed for photos with Coast Guard members.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly and The Associated Press contributed to this report.