Trump alleges 'presidential harassment' as Dems launch probes -- and voters may agree: Guy Benson

As House Democrats expand their investigations into President Trump, there may be an opposite effect among undecided voters, Townhall.com politics editor Guy Benson suggested Tuesday.

This week, the House Judiciary Committee sent letters to 81 Trump associates and entities in search of documents for various investigations. Trump has repeatedly slammed the “stone cold crazy” Democrats and deemed their recent expansion as “presidential harassment.”

During Tuesday's "Special Report" All-Star panel, Benson -- along with Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway and Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason -- weighed in on the potential political consequences Democrats might face if their wave of investigations into the president backfires.

Benson noted the Democrats’ sudden ”moving on” from the Mueller probe amid shifting expectations that the report will be a “dud.” He then credited former Obama adviser David Axelrod, who tweeted that Democrats “run the risk” of irritating the public with their various investigations.

“Some unaffiliated people and undecided voters might come around to the ‘harassment, witch hunt’ mentality,” Benson told the panel.

Hemingway expressed a similar sentiment, insisting that Trump's “presidential harassment’ claim will work in his favor because the investigations into Trump’s business “fits that narrative” of congressional overreach rather than “legitimate oversight.”

Meanwhile, Mason recalled Trump’s rhetoric after the midterms, when he proposed that he and Democrats work together -- or else very little legislation will get done.