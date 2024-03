Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Peter Navarro, who served in the White House under former President Trump, was ordered to report to a Miami prison by March 19 to begin serving a four-month sentence for flouting a House Jan. 6 committee subpoena.

The order was revealed in a court filing Sunday by Navarro's lawyer, Stanley Woodward.

In January, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Navarro to four months in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of $9,500. The sentence was two months shorter than the six prosecutors had sought, but Mehta drastically reduced the whopping $200,000 fine sought by the Justice Department.

TRUMP WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL PETER NAVARRO SENTENCED TO 4 MONTHS FOR DEFYING JAN 6 SUBPOENA

The former Trump White House aide is looking for an appeals court to intervene to block the sentence while he fights the conviction.

Sunday's filing in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia states that Navarro has now been ordered to report to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, FCI Miami, on or before 2:00 p.m. on March 19. "Accordingly, Dr. Navarro respectfully reiterates his request for an administratively stay so as to permit the Court to resolve the instant motion. Should this Court deny Dr. Navarro’s motion, he respectfully requests an administrative stay so as to permit the Supreme Court review of this Court’s denial," Woodward wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A former adviser to the president on trade and manufacturing policies, Navarro was convicted in September of two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena for documents and a deposition from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The subpoena required Navarro to appear and produce documents in February 2022, and sit for a deposition in March 2022, but Navarro refused to provide the materials and testify. As a private citizen, he was indicted on June 2, 2022.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates