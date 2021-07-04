Trump adviser Jason Miller launches 'cancel-free' social media platform

Former Donald Trump senior adviser Jason Miller launched a new social media platform on Sunday, using the July 4 holiday to declare "independence" from Big Tech.

Miller announced that the platform, which he calls "GETTR" and says evolved from the idea of "getting together" as a community on social media, officially launched at 10 a.m. ET.

"GETTR is a direct challenge to the social media oligarchs from Silicon Valley, and what better day to declare independence from their woke tyranny than July 4th?" Miller, GETTR’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. "GETTR is the marketplace of ideas. We will not cancel people for their political opinions, and GETTR offers far more features and better technology than anything else out there."

Miller last week told Fox News – which was first to report on the new platform – that the July 4 launch was "very much intentional." He emphasized that it "ties in with Independence Day….Independent from social media monopolies, independent from cancel culture; embracing free speech."

On Sunday, he touted that while GETTR was only available for a short time during Beta testing, it surged into the top 10 among all free Apps downloaded from the Apple App Store and ranked third among social networking Apps. He added that GETTR ranked two among all free Apps in the Google Play App Store, ahead of the launch.

Miller pointed to what he called "the explosion of interest in GETTR," and stressed that the platform is not just for conservatives but "for people of all political stripes from around the world. We’re not afraid of ideas that challenge our own. That’s what the online experience should always be about."

Miller said that GETTR allows users to post longer messages with up to 777 characters, will also allow users to post "clearer pictures," post videos that are up to three minutes long, and have the ability to edit the videos within the app. He added that upon signing up for GETTR, users will have the option to "import their existing tweets into this new platform."

As for former President Trump, Miller told Fox News on Thursday that "realDonaldTrump is waiting for him and ready to go."

"We certainly hope President Trump will join the platform, but I’ll leave it to him to make decisions on what he’s doing," Miller said.

Miller told Fox News that Trump is not funding the platform in any way.

"I hope he joins, but President Trump has a number of different options he’s considering," Miller said.

The former president’s been searching for ways to reach his millions of supporters after being kicked off Twitter and suspended from Facebook at the beginning of the year. Trump temporarily tried to engage his base through the launch of a now defunct blog.

The ousting of Trump from the social media giants’ platforms only intensified feeling by Trump supporters and conservatives that Big Tech is attempting to silence the right online.

Former Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh is also involved with the new app, serving as a consultant.