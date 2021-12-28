Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY
Published

Troops encouraged but not required to get COVID-19 booster shot

Initial vaccinations will still be a requirement for service members

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. service members will be highly encouraged to get a COVID-19 booster shot, but it will not be mandatory.

"All DoD personnel are strongly encouraged to receive the booster dose to protect themselves against COVID-19," reads guidance released by the Department of Defense Tuesday. "Individuals 18 years of age or older, who completed a primary vaccination series with an mRNA vaccine (i.e., Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or
Moderna) at least six months ago, and those who received a Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago, are eligible for a booster dose."

A United States Marine receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

A United States Marine receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

While booster shots are only being encouraged, initial vaccinations will still be a requirement for service members, Fox News has confirmed.

The news comes after the Pentagon said earlier this month that there were "active discussions" within the DoD about requiring vaccine booster shots for troops, with Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby saying that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin "absolutely encourages people, if they can and if they qualify, to get the booster. But right now there is no requirement for it."

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Pentagon announced in August that it would start requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all members of the military, including those in the reserve components.

The deadline for service members to comply with the requirement has since passed, with roughly 35,000 members of the Army, Marines, Air Force, Space Force and the Navy still not complying with the order.

"The Secretary has made it clear that this is a lawful order to receive this vaccine," Kirby said at a press briefing earlier this month. "It's mandatory now. "

FILE - Staff Sgt. Travis Snyder, left, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) 

FILE - Staff Sgt. Travis Snyder, left, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over 96% of service members have complied with the order, but Kirby stressed the need to get every member vaccinated.

"The secretary's expectation is 100% vaccination, that's what he wants to see," Kirby said.

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

More from Politics