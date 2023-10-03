Expand / Collapse search
Top Republican Rep. Steve Scalise working behind the scenes to replace Kevin McCarthy as speaker

McCarthy was removed from his role as House speaker in a narrow vote earlier Tuesday

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., is seeking support to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was removed in a narrow vote earlier Tuesday, Fox News Digital has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation told Fox that Scalise has been making calls behind the scenes to shore up support ahead a possible vote Wednesday to select the next speaker.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who introduced the motion to vacate against McCarthy that ultimately led to his removal, told reporters Tuesday afternoon that Scalise would be "a phenomenal speaker."

Steve Scalise in Capitol

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) listens during a press conference following a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

