Top Republican Rep. Steve Scalise working behind the scenes to replace Kevin McCarthy as speaker

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., is seeking support to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was removed in a narrow vote earlier Tuesday, Fox News Digital has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation told Fox that Scalise has been making calls behind the scenes to shore up support ahead a possible vote Wednesday to select the next speaker.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who introduced the motion to vacate against McCarthy that ultimately led to his removal, told reporters Tuesday afternoon that Scalise would be "a phenomenal speaker."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.