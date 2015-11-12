Top military adviser fired for alleged misconduct

!--StartFragment-->

Defense Secretary Ash Carter fired his senior military adviser on Thursday over allegations of misconduct.

Carter said in a statement that he brought the allegations against Army Lt. Gen. Ron Lewis to the Defense Department's inspector general for investigation. The official declined to provide any information about the nature of the alleged misconduct or how the secretary learned about it.

"I have confidence in the Inspector General's ability to determine the facts. The Department of the Army will then take action as appropriate," Carter said in a statement. "I expect the highest possible standards of conduct from the men and women in this department particularly from those serving in the most senior positions. There is no exception."

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com