Top Democrat super PAC rolls out massive pro-Biden ad blitz in 6 battleground states, makes $75M commitment

A top Democratic super PAC is reportedly rolling out a six-figure advertising blitz Wednesday in six battleground states supporting President Biden's re-election.

Priorities USA is also expected to announce a $75 million overall investment commitment for the 2024 presidential cycle, Politico reported. That's $5 million more than its 2020 target.

The political action committee will pour dollars into Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to reach voters.

The funds will mostly go toward online advertising, but some of the money will also contribute to the training of Democratic organizers on digital campaign skills, the super PAC's fellowship program and its voting rights initiative. Politico reported that the group "continues to invest in voter protection litigation before the next election."

"It is essential to remind voters of what’s at stake in 2024, and to do so online. Issues such as abortion access, protecting our climate, curbing gun control, making health care more affordable and making our economy work for every American will be the centerpieces of this campaign," Danielle Butterfield, Priorities USA's executive director, told Politico.

Priorities USA, established in 2011, is considered one of the Democratic Party's largest political action committees. However, another committee, Future Forward, has already been airing TV ads in support of Biden's re-election bid even before his 2024 candidacy was formally announced Tuesday. Future Forward will likely act as the Biden campaign's primary spending apparatus this cycle.

Other political action committees, like American Bridge, are also expected to support the campaign.

Building Back Together, which reportedly was mired in dark money controversy following the 2022 election, has shifted from paid media campaigns to coordinate Democratic groups to underline the Biden administration’s endeavors to actualize the president’s agenda.

Last November, Politico reported that a newly obtained 2021 tax filing indicated the White House-supported group brought in about $41 million that year and spent about $28 million of it on advertising. Building Back Together did not publicly disclose its donors even as Biden called for greater transparency in the campaign financing.

The 1-minute-7-seconds ad from Priorities USA is titled "Our Strength, Our Champion." It features imagery of former President Trump in the White House and holding the Bible in front of a church during 2020 George Floyd riots, the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a pro-life event and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., in Congress, stating "when Republicans try to destroy our freedom to love, to care for our families, to decide our own future, to vote, we need a president who stands not in our way, but by our side."

The ad goes on to say Biden has "worked across the aisle," "protected marriage equality," "took historic climate action" and "lowered health care costs."

A message on the screen flashes, "Joe Biden is fighting with us. Let’s finish the job together," before the ad concludes.