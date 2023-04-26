Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Top Democrat super PAC rolls out massive pro-Biden ad blitz in 6 battleground states, makes $75M commitment

Priorities USA to announce a 6-figure, pro-President Biden ad blitz in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Democratic super PAC launches pro-Biden ad blitz after re-election bid announcement Video

Democratic super PAC launches pro-Biden ad blitz after re-election bid announcement

Priorities USA, a major Democratic super PAC, released an ad titled ""Our Strength, Our Champion," in support of President Biden's re-election bid, targeting six battleground states.

A top Democratic super PAC is reportedly rolling out a six-figure advertising blitz Wednesday in six battleground states supporting President Biden's re-election. 

Priorities USA is also expected to announce a $75 million overall investment commitment for the 2024 presidential cycle, Politico reported. That's $5 million more than its 2020 target. 

The political action committee will pour dollars into Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to reach voters. 

The funds will mostly go toward online advertising, but some of the money will also contribute to the training of Democratic organizers on digital campaign skills, the super PAC's fellowship program and its voting rights initiative. Politico reported that the group "continues to invest in voter protection litigation before the next election." 

FLORIDA GOV. RONB DESANTIS SUPER PAC MAKES HIRES IN IOWA, NEW HAMPSHIRE AND SOUTH CAROLINA

Biden speaks for first time after announcing reelection bid

President Biden at the North America's Building Trades Unions national legislative conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Biden formally announced that day he would seek re-election in 2024. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"It is essential to remind voters of what’s at stake in 2024, and to do so online. Issues such as abortion access, protecting our climate, curbing gun control, making health care more affordable and making our economy work for every American will be the centerpieces of this campaign," Danielle Butterfield, Priorities USA's executive director, told Politico. 

Fox News Digital also reached out to Priorities USA Wednesday for comment. 

Priorities USA, established in 2011, is considered one of the Democratic Party's largest political action committees. However, another committee, Future Forward, has already been airing TV ads in support of Biden's re-election bid even before his 2024 candidacy was formally announced Tuesday. Future Forward will likely act as the Biden campaign's primary spending apparatus this cycle. 

Other political action committees, like American Bridge, are also expected to support the campaign. 

Biden speaks at North America's Building Trades Unions conference

President Biden announced Tuesday he would run for re-election in 2024. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

‘HE’S TOO OLD': WHAT AMERICANS ACROSS THE POLITICAL SPECTRUM ARE SAYING ABOUT BIDEN'S BID FOR RE-ELECTION 

Building Back Together, which reportedly was mired in dark money controversy following the 2022 election, has shifted from paid media campaigns to coordinate Democratic groups to underline the Biden administration’s endeavors to actualize the president’s agenda. 

Last November, Politico reported that a newly obtained 2021 tax filing indicated the White House-supported group brought in about $41 million that year and spent about $28 million of it on advertising. Building Back Together did not publicly disclose its donors even as Biden called for greater transparency in the campaign financing. 

Biden speaks to trade union supporters

President Biden is officially running for a second term. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The 1-minute-7-seconds ad from Priorities USA is titled "Our Strength, Our Champion." It features imagery of former President Trump in the White House and holding the Bible in front of a church during 2020 George Floyd riots, the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a pro-life event and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., in Congress, stating "when Republicans try to destroy our freedom to love, to care for our families, to decide our own future, to vote, we need a president who stands not in our way, but by our side." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ad goes on to say Biden has "worked across the aisle," "protected marriage equality," "took historic climate action" and "lowered health care costs."

A message on the screen flashes, "Joe Biden is fighting with us. Let’s finish the job together," before the ad concludes. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics