Tim Ryan supports Ohio teachers for going on strike, not going to school over 'learning conditions'

Senate candidate Tim Ryan supports teachers in Columbus, Ohio, going on strike for the first few days of the school year after not being able to reach an agreement with the school board over "learning conditions."

According to The Columbus Education Association (CEA) website, the union filed a notice of intent to strike earlier this month, threatening to not show up to school until they could reach an agreement on their contract with the school board.

Democrat Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio., supports the teacher's decision to strike, telling Fox News Digital, "With our kids losing so much ground over the last few years, it’s clear we need them back in the classroom – but that should not come at the expense of their health and safety with no air conditioning, leaky buildings and overcrowding."

"I support our teachers standing up for the well-being of their students and urge Columbus City Schools to come back to the bargaining table," Ryan concluded.

A press release from the association stated the reasons for the strike: "At issue is disagreement over learning conditions such as smaller class sizes, full-time Art, Music, and P.E. teachers at the elementary level, and functional heating and air-conditioning in classrooms, as well as adequate planning time, a cap on the number of class periods during the school day, outsourcing positions to private, for-profit corporations from outside the community, and recruiting and retaining the best educators for Columbus students."

CEA represents around 4,500 teachers, nurses, psychologists, and several other education professionals in the school district. The teachers plan on remaining on strike until an agreement with the school board is made.

"CEA has consistently maintained that we are fighting not just for CEA members, but for our students and community. That is why CEA will continue that fight until a fair agreement is reached for the schools Columbus Students Deserve," spokesperson for CEA Regina Fuentes wrote in the release.

With no incumbents in the Ohio Senate race, Ryan, who is currently representing Ohio's 13th Congressional District, is running for Senate against Trump-endorsed GOP nominee JD Vance.