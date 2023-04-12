Threatening letter containing white powder sent to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg
The letter to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg came days after former President Donald Trump was indicted on multiple charges allegedly involving the falsifying business records
A threatening letter containing white powder was sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Wednesday, Fox News has learned.
The letter comes a week after Bragg indicted former President Donald Trump on multiple charges allegedly involving falsifying business records.
Trump, the leading Republican in the 2024 race for the White House, pleaded not guilty to the charges and shortly after departed from New York City for his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
