Third person charged in Trump documents case by special counsel

Mar-a-Lago’s head of maintenance Carlos De Oliveira was indicted out of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation related to former President Trump's alleged improper retention of classified records.

Oliveira was the third person indicted out of the investigation.

TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO 37 FEDERAL FELONY CHARGES IN CLASSIFIED RECORDS CASE

Trump was indicted in June on charges stemming from Smith’s investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records after his presidency.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

Trump's personal aide and valet Walt Nauta was also charged out of the probe and pleaded not guilty.

"This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him," a Trump spokesperson told Fox News Digital, reacting to the indictment.

"Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden," he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.