Politics

'There are 50 swamps': State Freedom Caucus Network helps conservatives fight the 'uniparty'

'This is a big, big problem,' Andrew Roth told Fox News Digital, 'and I don't think enough people realize how bad it is'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Conservative organization helps battle the 'uniparty' at the state level Video

Conservative organization helps battle the 'uniparty' at the state level

State Freedom Caucus Network President Andrew Roth discusses the organization's efforts to root out 'liberal Republicans' and promote the conservative movement at the state level.

Andrew Roth, president of the State Freedom Caucus Network, helms an organization fighting to help conservatives win and wield control of state governments across the nation.

"There is a swamp in all 50 states. There are 50 swamps," Roth told Fox News Digital during a Tuesday interview, noting that "liberal Republicans" join with Democrats to expand government.

This "uniparty" phenomenon exists in the U.S. Congress and in every state, Roth indicated, asserting that in red states many Democrats cannot win elections unless they don the Republican label.

"They say they're good on guns, and babies, and a few other things, but then they get in there, and they vote like liberals, growing government[.] " Roth noted. 

He said that while the goal of state freedom caucuses is to slash taxes and government, the first step is exposing "deceitful lawmakers for who they are. And then once you can do that, then you can hopefully start getting good people elected and then cut the budget, cut taxes, cut spending," he explained.

Andrew Roth

Andrew Roth leads the conservative State Freedom Caucus Network. (State Freedom Caucus Network)

So far, the organization boasts freedom caucuses in 13 of the 50 states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Illinois, Missouri, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Arizona and Idaho – but deep red states like Texas and Florida are conspicuously absent from the list. 

Asked whether this is because there are not enough conservative legislators in those states to form a freedom caucus, Roth replied, "That's absolutely correct," explaining, "In Texas I could probably say there's only one or two House members, and in Florida I'm not even sure I can say two."

There are "zero" conservative state lawmakers in the Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi state legislatures, he said.

Voting stations in Texas

Voting booths at Glass Elementary School's polling station in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images)

"This is a big, big problem" he noted, "and I don't think enough people realize how bad it is."

Roth indicated that the organization provides a state director in each freedom caucus state – those directors help read legislation, offer vote recommendations, work with other groups, and help with organizing and strategizing, he explained.

Blake Miguez and Bill Cassidy

The organization provides a state director in each applicable state, Roth indicated. (senate.la.gov; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Roth noted that Louisiana state Sen. Blake Miguez, a Republican who belongs to that state's freedom caucus, is challenging incumbent GOP U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

