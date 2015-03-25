The Day Ahead..

It's the big Jobs Summit at the White House today and later this evening the President and Mrs. Obama will particpate in the lighting of the National Christmas Tree..

9:30AM THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Presidential Daily Briefing

Oval Office

10:00AM THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Economic Daily Briefing

Oval Office

1:30PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at opening session of the Jobs and Economic Growth Forum

Eisenhower Executive Office Building, South Court Auditorium

3:45PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and leads discussion at closing session of the Jobs and Economic Growth Forum

Eisenhower Executive Office Building, South Court Auditorium

5:00PM THE FIRST FAMILY attends the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony

The Ellipse