Widow of Texas congressman who died from COVID-19 to seek his former seat

Susan Wright, the widow of Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, who died earlier in February after contracting COVID-19, announced Wednesday that she will seek the seat he held in Congress.

"Ron always fought for the people and conservative values of the 6th District," Susan Wright said in a statement. "I'm asking the voters of Ellis, Navarro and Tarrant Counties to help me continue the fight for stronger borders, lower taxes and the precious right to life in Washington."

Wright, who had battled cancer for years, announced Jan. 21 that he was experiencing "minor" COVID-19 symptoms. He was admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas and died on Feb. 7.

Wright's office announced at the time that Susan Wright had also been hospitalized with COVID-19 and was "by his side" when the congressman passed at age 67.

Wright was the first sitting member to die after testing positive for coronavirus. He had represented Texas' 6th Congressional District since 2019.

On Wednesday, Susan Wright touted her experience as district director for two Texas state lawmakers and a member of the State Repubican Executive Committee.

"The taxpayers of the 6th District deserve a proven conservative in Congress who will stand up for them and do whatever it takes to stop the radical left’s socialist government takeover," Susan Wright said. "I'm running for Congress to continue my husband's legacy by supporting economic growth, reforming our broken health care system and defending Texas conservative values."

Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., died after contracting coronavirus at the age of 41 in December before he could take office. Letlow's widow Julia Letlow announced in January that she's running in the special election to replace him.