Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Texas voters approve requiring judges to deny bail for certain violent felony charges

More than 60% of voters approved constitutional amendment covering murder, sexual assault and other felonies

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas voters approved a constitutional amendment Tuesday that requires judges deny bail to defendants charged with certain violent felonies.

Proposition 3, also known as Senate Joint Resolution 5 (SJR 5), expands bail denial eligibility to those charged with murder, capital murder or certain aggravated assault, kidnapping, robbery, sexual assault, indecency with a child and human trafficking.

Judges shall deny bail to defendants they believe are likely to skip court or pose a clear threat to public safety, according to the amendment.

Judges will then have to provide a written order explaining their decision.

ALABAMA SHOOTING SUSPECT WALKS FREE ON $60K BOND AS COMMUNITY DEMANDS HE STAY LOCKED UP

A pair of hands gripping the bars of a jail cell

Texas voters approved a constitutional amendment Tuesday that requires judges to deny bail to defendants charged with certain violent felonies. (iStock)

More than 60% of Texas voters supported Proposition 3 at the ballots, according to data compiled early Wednesday morning.

A woman carries a sample ballot into a polling station

A woman carries a sample ballot as she walks to a polling station in San Antonio, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Critics of the amendment argue it violates the freedoms of those accused of certain crimes, especially those who are falsely accused, and drive up the state’s already overcrowded jails, the Texas Tribune reported.

SLAIN MOTORCYCLIST'S SWEETHEART SAYS %50K BAIL FOR MURDER SUSPECT WITH CRIMINAL RECORD LEFT HER 'HOPELESS'

Supporters of the state’s broader bail reform crackdown have said the amendment will improve public safety by keeping high-risk defendants in custody before trial and improve current bail laws that fail to protect public safety.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in light blue suit speaking

 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces a new public safety initiative to combat violent crime in Greater Houston during a press conference in Houston, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Gov. Greg Abbott posted his support for Proposition 3 on social media last month.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Murderers belong behind bars. Not set free to kill again like what happened in Houston and other places," Abbott wrote. "Proposition 3 on the ballot this November needs your vote to ensure Texas keeps the most dangerous criminals behind bars."

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue