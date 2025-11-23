Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

National Guard

Texas National Guard to return from Illinois ahead of Thanksgiving, Gov Abbott says

'They’ve already been ordered to return before Thanksgiving,' Gov Greg Abbott said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
close
Trump admin goes to Supreme Court over Illinois National Guard deployment Video

Trump admin goes to Supreme Court over Illinois National Guard deployment

Fox News senior correspondent Mike Tobin reports from clashes outside of a Broadview, Ill., immigration facility where anti-I.C.E. protesters are being arrested on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that Texas National Guard troops will return home before Thanksgiving after they were deployed to Illinois last month to support federal immigration agents.

"They’ve already been ordered to return before Thanksgiving," Abbott told Nexstar.

Hundreds of Texas National Guard troops were sent to Illinois on Oct. 7 after Abbott authorized their deployment to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and buildings amid protests against federal raids targeting illegal immigrants in Chicago and other Illinois cities.

PRITZKER SAYS TRUMP ORDERING 400 MEMBERS OF THE TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD TO ILLINOIS, OREGON AND OTHER LOCATIONS

Members of the Texas National Guard gather at the Army Reserve Training Center in Elwood, Illinois.

Texas National Guard troops assembled at the Army Reserve Training Center in Elwood, Illinois. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker blasted Abbott's deployment, calling it an "invasion" and urging the Texas governor to withdraw the troops.

It is unusual for a governor to deploy the National Guard to another state without an invitation from that state's governor. Democrat officials have argued that such a deployment is unconstitutional and violates state sovereignty.

Texas National Guard personnel seen standing near Chicago

Hundreds of Texas National Guard troops were sent to Illinois on Oct. 7. (AP/Laura Bargfeld)

A legal battle over the deployment of the troops to Chicago prompted a federal court to rule that the troops could not be activated, but could remain in the state.

The case was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has not yet issued its ruling.

TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS REMOVED FROM 60-DAY ILLINOIS DEPLOYMENT FOR FAILING 'MISSION REQUIREMENTS'

Gov. Greg Abbott

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's deployment, calling it an "invasion." (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Due to the court ruling, the Texas National Guard never performed active duties beyond securing their base at a U.S. Army Reserve training center.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue