Texas National Guard to return from Illinois ahead of Thanksgiving, Gov Abbott says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that Texas National Guard troops will return home before Thanksgiving after they were deployed to Illinois last month to support federal immigration agents.

"They’ve already been ordered to return before Thanksgiving," Abbott told Nexstar.

Hundreds of Texas National Guard troops were sent to Illinois on Oct. 7 after Abbott authorized their deployment to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and buildings amid protests against federal raids targeting illegal immigrants in Chicago and other Illinois cities.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker blasted Abbott's deployment, calling it an "invasion" and urging the Texas governor to withdraw the troops.

It is unusual for a governor to deploy the National Guard to another state without an invitation from that state's governor. Democrat officials have argued that such a deployment is unconstitutional and violates state sovereignty.

A legal battle over the deployment of the troops to Chicago prompted a federal court to rule that the troops could not be activated, but could remain in the state.

The case was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has not yet issued its ruling.

Due to the court ruling, the Texas National Guard never performed active duties beyond securing their base at a U.S. Army Reserve training center.