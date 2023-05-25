Texas House committee recommends impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton following investigation
If Texas AG Ken Paxton is impeached, he'd be forced to leave his position immediately
A Texas House of Representatives investigative committee recommended impeachment for embattled state Attorney General Ken Paxton.
The Texas House Investigative Committee unanimously voted 5-0 to adopt articles of impeachment for Paxton on Thursday, according to FOX 4.
A vote on the recommendation could come as soon as Friday.
Paxton would be forced to leave his position immediately if impeached.
Fox News Digital reached out to Paxton's office for comment.