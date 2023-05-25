Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas House committee recommends impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton following investigation

If Texas AG Ken Paxton is impeached, he'd be forced to leave his position immediately

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Texas AG Ken Paxton: ‘I wish’ passing gun laws would solve our mass shooting problem Video

Texas AG Ken Paxton: ‘I wish’ passing gun laws would solve our mass shooting problem

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the devastating Texas mall shooting that left eight dead and seven injured. 

A Texas House of Representatives investigative committee recommended impeachment for embattled state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The Texas House Investigative Committee unanimously voted 5-0 to adopt articles of impeachment for Paxton on Thursday, according to FOX 4.

A vote on the recommendation could come as soon as Friday. 

Paxton would be forced to leave his position immediately if impeached.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ken Paxton speaks at podium

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the 'Save America' rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. The former president, alongside other Republican nominees and leaders held a rally where they energized supporters and voters ahead of the midterm election. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Paxton's office for comment.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics