Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Greg Abbott
Published

Texas governor extends early voting for November elections by 1 week

Abbott, a Republican, also announced the expansion of the period in which voters can turn in mail-ballots

Andrew O'Reilly
By Andrew O'Reilly | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he is extending early voting in the state by nearly a week in response to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic during this year’s election.

Abbott, a Republican, also announced the expansion of the period when voters can turn in mail-ballots.

"As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus," Abbott said. "By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Texas is currently suffering from one of the worst surges of the virus. After aggressively reopening the state’s economy, Abbott and other state leaders have been forced to implement many restrictions to battle the contagion’s spread.

Gov. Abbott gives update on coronavirus strategy in TexasVideo

As on Monday, the state had more than 396,000 confirmed cases – up almost 6,000 from Sunday – and almost 5,100 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

Abbott has changed his tune toward the virus in recent weeks, as he’s urged citizens to wear masks in public, social distance themselves and help stop the spread of the virus so economic impact will not be so dire.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"We do not want to shut down business or Texas again,” Abbott told Fox News’ “Hannity” earlier this month. "We cannot have that. What we can do, however, we can use these practices ... people can wear masks. We can use these other strategies to slow the spread while we are awaiting the time when we do have these vaccines."

Coronavirus vaccine news is 'extremely exciting': Dr. Nicole SaphierVideo

Abbott’s announcement, however, is a bit of surprise move. GOP politicians have for decades – and with some success – pushed to have early voting periods shortened.

The announcement also comes as President Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in the once Republican-dominated state. The RealClearPolitics average of polls in Texas has the two candidates basically in dead heat race ahead of the November general election, with Trump holding a 0.2 point lead over Biden.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election