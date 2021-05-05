Texas Dems refuse resignation of official who called Scott an ‘oreo’: report

A local Democratic Party in Texas said Tuesday that after days of reflection, it will not accept the resignation of its leader, who had faced swift backlash for calling Sen. Tim Scott, a Black Republican, an "oreo," according to a report.

The Lamar County group met Tuesday to discuss the issue and later announced its decision, The Texas Tribune reported.

"We strongly condemn bigotry of any kind and will continue our historic efforts to work for justice and equality for all our fellow citizens," the statement read, according to the report.

The group and its chair, Gary O’Connor, did not respond to after-hours emails from Fox News.

O’Connor was criticized over a since-deleted Facebook post in which he called Scott, a South Carolina Republican, an "oreo." O'Connor later apologized for the slur, which refers to a Black person perceived as acting White.

Scott has been the target of vitriol since his rebuttal of President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress last week. Scott called the left’s barrage "stunning."

"Intolerance so often comes from the left with words like 'Uncle Tim' and the 'n-word' being used against me," Scott told Fox News last week. "And last night what was trending in social media was 'Uncle Tim,' and they doubled down on this concept of liberal oppression. It is stunning in 2021 that those who speak about ending discrimination want to end it by more discrimination."

O’Connor issued a statement apologizing to Scott and those who live in his county, especially the Black residents, the Tribune reported.

Alan West, chairman of the Republican Party in Texas, took to Twitter to say that until O’Connor resigns, West will continue to stand up against "the party of systemic racism."

West said he planned to send the Texas Democratic Party a package of Oreo cookies as a reminder that he will remain a vocal critic.

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.