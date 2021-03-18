Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Texas congressman, ex-sheriff rips 'no-borders Biden' for continuing to deny crisis

The Biden administration is 'aiding and abetting human tracking,' says Rep. Nehls

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Texas congressman says 'no-borders Biden' continues to deny the crisisVideo

Texas congressman says 'no-borders Biden' continues to deny the crisis

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, says the Biden administration is 'aiding and abetting' human trafficking.

The Biden administration continues to ignore the crisis at the border while the migrant surge worsens, Rep. Troy Nehls told "Fox & Friends."'

BIDEN WRONG NOT TO ACKNOWLEDGE BORDER 'CRISIS,' ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS TELL FOX NEWS

REP. NEHLS: "We know that now, with the state of Texas and it's our Governor Abbott having to react and actually respond proactively to this crisis at the southern border.

He is augmenting the Border Patrol with the Department of Public Safety Officers, National Guard, because our governor has been there before and he realizes that there is a crisis at the southern border and still today after how many weeks of this now? 

The no-borders Biden administration is continuing to say there is no crisis, his homeland security director saying there is no crisis, wake up, people.

Wake up and understand that this is a serious issue to the American people and it must be addressed and it must stop today. 

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics