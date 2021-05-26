Texas AG calls for more federal resources, wants Biden officials to visit border

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday called for more federal resources at the U.S.-Mexico border and for Biden administration officials to visit amid the surge of migrants.

"One of the frustrations I have is we have our national government responsible for what happens at our border and they won’t come down here and see with their own eyes," Paxton said at a law enforcement roundtable in the border city of Laredo, Texas, according to FOX 4 in Dallas.

"There is nothing like talking to the people who deal with this day in and day out," he added. "And that is why we are here."

In March, President Biden selected Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the administration’s response to the crisis at the border and examine its root causes but she has yet to visit more than two months later.

Paxton accused Biden of having "basically invited" desperate migrants to the U.S. through the reversal of former President Trump's immigration policies.

"We also have more issues with drugs, more issues with human trafficking have grown rapidly because we’ve basically invited them as a nation," he said.

Border encounters have surged to record highs since Biden took office with 178,000 last month compared to just 17,000 in April of last year, FOX 4 reported.

"The Biden administration has failed us too many times," Paxton tweeted of his trip to Laredo. "I am pulling in all my resources to stop him from destroying our country."

Texas sued the Biden administration earlier this year over an initial plan to impose a 100-day moratorium on deportations. Texas won the lawsuit, and this month the Biden administration announced it had abandoned the policy after the 100-day period had passed – marking the first legal victory for the GOP states.

"This is a big win for Texas and the nation. It sends a clear message to the Biden administration that they will not be able to violate federal immigration law and endanger the lives of Texans," Paxton said in a statement earlier this month. "This Administration’s failed policies have only exacerbated the crisis at our southern border, and further exhausted the regular duties of our law enforcement officers."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.