Ted Cruz says 'Women's Tennis Association has bigger balls than the NBA' on China

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said the "Women’s Tennis Association has bigger balls than the NBA" when it comes to China.

Cruz made the comment during a Thursday interview with Clay Travis and Buck Sexton on their radio show while talking about the Chinese Communist Party's treatment of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose well-being has been cause of concern after she accused a former top CCP official of sexual assault.

The senator said that Shuai "has demonstrated enormous courage" by coming forward with sexual assault allegations against a former high-ranking CCP official.

"Within about 30 minutes, they took down that post and they essentially disappeared her," Cruz said . "She was the No. 1-ranked women’s doubles player in the world, the only Chinese national to be ranked No. 1 in the world, and they just disappeared her."

The Texas senator lauded the WTA for their "extraordinary courage" while speaking out on the Shuai’s disappearance and for putting "their money where their mouth is" by "giving up millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars" to cancel events in China.

Cruz then took shots at the NBA over its actions around Houston Rockets owner Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of Hong Kong protesters, and at LeBron James for "defending the communist dictators who engage in murder and torture and run concentration camps."

"And I’m grateful that [Enes Kanter Freedom] is showing courage and the Women’s Tennis Association is showing courage. And I’ll tell you something," Cruz continued, "right now, the Women’s Tennis Association has bigger balls than the NBA."

"And I would like to see courage be contagious and more people stand up," the senator said.

Many of the world's most high-profile cultural, political and business powerhouses are willing to downplay or outright ignore China's human abuses, which both the Trump and Biden administrations have said includes committing genocide against the Uyghur population.

Even amid calls for the U.S. and other countries to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, China can still depend on friendly treatment from around the globe, including from high-profile Americans.