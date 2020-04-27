Tara Reade allegations prompt former Sanders staffers to blast Biden, criticize Bernie's endorsement

Former Bernie Sanders staffers and supporters are speaking out against Joe Biden following sexual assault allegations against the ex-vice president, and in some cases are criticizing Sanders for endorsing his former rival.

Biden has been accused of sexually assaulting former Senate staff member Tara Reade in 1993. His campaign has denied the allegations.

TIMELINE SHOWS MEDIA, DEMS' DIFFERENT APPROACH TO TARA READE ACCUSATION AFTER KAVANAUGH FREE-FOR-ALL

In light of new evidence in the matter that has come to light, there is a push to make Sanders the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, even though he already suspended his campaign.

"Dear @DNC , you have two options: 1. Pull Biden now and win with Bernie 2. Keep Biden, re-elect Trump, and admit that suppressing progressives is the true purpose of your party," tweeted former Sanders 2016 campaign outreach director Nick Brana, who included the hashtag #DropOutBiden.

"Progressives didn't make this happen. Corporate Democrats chose Biden," former Sanders press secretary Briahna Joy Gray tweeted. Gray also added: "It's a good time to note that Bernie's on the ballot."

Video from the year of the alleged assault recenty surfaced, in which a woman now identified as Reade's mother called into Larry King's CNN program alluding to “problems” her daughter faced while working as a staffer for the then-U.S. senator from Delaware. Reade confirmed to Fox News that the caller was indeed her mother.

Meanwhile, former Sanders senior adviser Winnie Wong criticized progressives for their "relative silence" regarding the video, and former Bernie Sanders 2016 campaign staffer Tezlyn Figaro questioned why Sanders himself has remained quiet about the issue.

“When I look at Joe Biden and who’s holding him accountable, it's his voters,” Figaro told "Fox & Friends" Monday, claiming that Biden's supporters do not appear to be concerned. “But the question really is what about Bernie Sanders and the millions of millions of people that support him? Why is Bernie Sanders also quiet on this issue?”

Sanders' campaign, meanwhile, has been trying to keep the Vermont senator on the ballot for the New York primary so that he can amass more delegates and have greater influence on the Democratic party's platform.

Figaro said Monday morning that Sanders should get back in the race or stay out of the picture.

"Sanders should either reactive his campaign or sit down. It is wrong to keep playing these #BernieOnTheBallot #DropOutBiden games when he knows damn well he has already sealed the deal," she tweeted.

Fox News' Adam Shaw, Joseph Wulfsohn, and Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.