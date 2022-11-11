Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Roman Catholic
Published

Suspect accused of vandalizing NY churches released, thanks to cashless bail

Juan Velez accused of 15 counts of criminal mischief, three of which involved New York churches

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
New photo of wanted man in string of NYC church attacks, including Cardinal's private residence Video

New photo of wanted man in string of NYC church attacks, including Cardinal's private residence

New York City police have identified the man who they believe was behind Friday’s hate crime vandalism at Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s residence on St. Patrick's Cathedral property.

A man accused of vandalizing churches as part of 15 different counts of criminal mischief was released without bail Thursday, due to New York City's cashless bail laws. 

Juan Velez, 28, was arrested by the New York City Police Department Warrants Squad on a total of 15 incidents of criminal mischief. Three of the incidents involved churches, including the city's historic St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Velez was let go without bail, in compliance with New York City's cashless bail laws.

ACCUSED NY DRUG DEALERS ARRESTED OVER SUBURBAN OVERDOSE DEATH ALREADY RELEASED BACK ON STREETS WITHOUT BAIL

Video footage shows Velez throwing a wrench through the window of St. Patrick's Cathedral and fleeing the scene. The cathedral is the residence of Timothy Cardinal Dolan, a prominent Catholic prelate.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of New York told Fox News Digital that three people – two staff members and a priest who also live there – were inside the residence at the time, but Dolan was not. The spokesperson said that no one was hurt at the time. 

Investigators later revealed that they suspect Velez is also behind two more incidents, which occurred on Saturday.

NYC police have identified 28-year-old Juan Velez as being the suspect behind three attacks on Manhattan houses of worship, including the private residence of Cardinal Dolan.

NYC police have identified 28-year-old Juan Velez as being the suspect behind three attacks on Manhattan houses of worship, including the private residence of Cardinal Dolan. (NYPD)

In the first incident, the suspect approached All Saints Episcopal Church on East 60th Street around 11 a.m. He allegedly ripped a flag outside the building and damaged the wooden front doors before fleeing. 

Hours later, around 9:50 p.m., he threw "an unknown object" at an outer glass door at an Archdiocese of New York building located on First Avenue, police said. He then allegedly grabbed the item he had used and left the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A view of St. Patrick's Cathedral on June 29, 2022, in New York City. 

A view of St. Patrick's Cathedral on June 29, 2022, in New York City.  (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

More than 100 crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs), pro-life organizations and churches have been attacked, some more than once, since the May 2 leak of the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

According to a list updated October by the Family Research Council (FRC), a Christian nonprofit, at least 38 churches across the country have been firebombed, smashed, ransacked or vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti and threatening messages since the May 2 leak.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics