SENATE

Susan Collins jokes she will 'wear a bikini' to the Senate while slamming dress code changes: Report

Sen. Chuck Schumer secretly sent a directive to the Senate's sergeant at arms making the changes

Brandon Gillespie
Published
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, joked Monday that she would "wear a bikini" on the floor of the Senate following Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's, D-N.Y., directive that the body would no longer enforce a dress code for its members, according to an NBC News reporter.

The reporter said that Collins made the comments while slamming the directive, arguing it "debases the institution," which still requires others entering the chamber to comply with the dress code, including coats and ties for men, and business attire for women.

"Obviously, I'm not going to wear a bikini," Collins reportedly said. "But the fact is, as I understand it, I could!"

SINEMA JOINS GOP SENATORS ON BILL TO REVERSE BIDEN ADMIN'S CRACKDOWN ON SCHOOL HUNTING, ARCHERY CLASSES

Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins

From right, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., conduct the Senate Appropriations Committee markup of the "Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024," and the "Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024," in Dirksen Building on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fox has reached out to Collins' office for comment.

Fox News Digital confirmed the dress code changes on Sunday after Schumer secretly sent the directive to the Senate's sergeant at arms.

The change will allow Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., to continue wearing his trademark hoodies and gym shorts he is often seen wearing around Capitol Hill after returning from a six-week hospitalization for depression earlier this year.

GOP SENATOR LATEST REPUBLICAN TO THROW HAT BEHIND TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT

Democrat Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) arrives for the "AI Insight Forum" at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

He had previously found a workaround to the legislative body's dress code rules by voting from the doorway of the Democrat cloakroom or the side entrance, making sure his vote is recorded before ducking out.

Fetterman was blasted by conservatives following the change, with some suggesting the move was made to appease him. 

Fox News' Chad Pergram, Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

