2020 Presidential Election
Published

Supreme Court turns away PA GOP effort to block extended period for turning in ballots

Vote ended in 4-4 tie

Shannon Bream
By Shannon Bream, Nick Givas, Bill Mears | Fox News
The Supreme Court on Monday shut down a GOP-led effort to block an extended period for counting ballots in the crucial presidential swing state of Pennsylvania

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the high court's three liberals, resulting in a 4-4 tie. Justices Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh sided with the state GOP.

The court is not at full capacity and was forced to issue a ruling with only eight justices, due to the vacant seat left behind by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which will presumably be filled by President Trump's nominee Amy Coney Barrett. 

