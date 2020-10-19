Supreme Court agrees to hear key cases on Trump immigration policies

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it will hear two key cases related to President Trump's immigration policies.

One case involves funding for the wall being constructed on the U.S.-Mexico border, and the other deals with the Trump administration's "remain in Mexico" asylum policy.

The case of Trump v. Sierra club deals with a challenge to the president’s constitutional authority when transferring military funds to help build the border wall. At issue is how much discretion courts should have when the president seeks to repurpose $2.5 billion in military funds in the face of what he determines to be a "national emergency"-- the influx of immigrants and illegal drugs along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Supreme Court last year had issued a stay on a lower court ruling that barred the administration from moving forward with this plan.

In the other case, Wolf v. Innovation Law Lab, the Trump administration is appealing lower-court rulings invalidating its “Migrant Protection Protocols”--the so-called “Remain in Mexico” program--for non-Mexican asylum-seekers, mostly coming from Central America.